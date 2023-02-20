Spring-like week ahead for NWFL

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper-level cirrus clouds moving through. We’ll see mainly sunny to mostly sunny skies today.

Temperatures will warm pleasantly today. We’re off to a cool start in the upper 40s to low 50s, but very seasonal for this time of year. Those susceptible to feeling chilly will want a jacket before 8am. However, we’ll be able to shed that extra layer quickly as we warm pleasantly today in the sunshine. Highs today warm into the low 70s on the coast to mid 70s inland for a warm day.

High pressure is in place for most of the week across the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll see some upper-level clouds move across our skies on top of the ridge. They’ll thicken up a bit more into Tuesday and for the midweek. However, no rain chances are expected underneath those clouds.

An onshore breeze will help to return some humidity gradually to the forecast through the week. That may lead to some patchy fog in the mornings, and it’ll also make the afternoons feel a bit warmer.

Otherwise, it’s a fairly quiet week ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s on the coast to mid 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a spring-like week ahead for temperatures with cool mornings and warm afternoons.

