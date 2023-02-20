Three-acre fire in Bay County, headed northeast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Forest Service officials have arrived with dozers.

As of noon, a 3-acre fire has broken out near Steelfield Road and 79, right near Margaritaville, and officials say it’s headed northeast.

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue and Walton County Fire Rescue have arrived and Bay County firefighters are on scene.

We’ll continue to give updates as more information becomes available.

