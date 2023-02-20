A week full of t-shirt weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday Evening!

It’s going to be a mild night tonight compared to the past few. Lows will fall into the upper 40s inland and the low 50s closer to the coast. Outside of a few passing clouds, skies will remain clear with west winds at around 5 mph. As humidity increases, we could see some patchy fog mainly east of the Apalachicola River.

Monday will be a fantastic day by all definitions. Sunny, dry, and warm, with high temperatures in the mid to low 70s. Humidity will increase throughout the afternoon, but a west-southwest breeze should still have things feeling fairly pleasant.

Our forecast turns very warm and humid by mid-week, though. High pressure is set to intensify in the upper levels of our atmosphere, with relentless southerly winds at the surface pumping heat into the Panhandle. High temperatures will be directly impacted by this, with coastal areas soaring to the upper 70s, while inland communities tease record-high temperatures in the mid-80s. With that warmth in place, and plenty of moisture in our atmosphere - it’s not impossible to see a few quick sprinkles - but I am confident we won’t be seeing any widespread or long-duration rainfall, so I stayed away from adding any rain chances on the 7-day forecast.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast...

