An ‘unprecedented’ 12 manatees were released back into the ocean

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A new record has been set by manatee rescue and rehabilitators after 12 of the sea creatures were released back into the ocean on Monday.

According to a news release from the Save the Manatee Club, an “unprecedented” 12 manatees were released off the coast of Florida by the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

According to the release, this was the most ever released into the wild in a single day.

Researchers said they put GPS trackers on the creatures to keep up with them.

The manatees released back into the wild include Asha, Scampi, Ferret, Finch, Artemis, Bianca, Inigo, Lilpeep, Maximoff, Alby, Manhattan, and Swimshady.

The organization said most of the manatees released were orphans whose mothers died of starvation.

Experts said the animals’ starvation is being caused by the loss of seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon, which acts as an important home to the manatee.

Florida officials started to distribute lettuce to supplement the manatees’ diets.

Manatees have been experiencing an “unusual mortality event” in Florida during the past three years, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.
Updates on 250-acre fire in Bay County
PCB Food Truck Festival draws large crowd.
PCB Food Truck Festival draws large crowd
Authorities report the suspect ultimately hit a 71-year-old woman, who suffered significant but...
OCSO: Woman intentionally causes head-on crash, leaves one injured
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Officials say when the officer turned around to make contact with Sheely, he allegedly threw a...
Man tosses drugs, charged with trafficking meth

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site off the coast of...
US submarine lost during WWII found nearly 80 years later
"Kidz Klinic" hits Panama City
GCSC’s ‘Kidz Klinic’ returns for National Children’s Dental Health Month
Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation opened up eastbound travel on the new State...
New travel pattern going to ECP Airport