Bill proposed to reinstate federal employees after vaccine mandate

Congressman Gaetz proposed a bill Friday that would reinstate all federal employees that...
Congressman Gaetz proposed a bill Friday that would reinstate all federal employees that resigned in their careers because of the vaccine mandate.(Source: CNN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, Congressman Matt Gaetz proposed a bill called the “COVID-19 Federal Employee Reinstatement Act”.

This legislation, if passed, is supposed to provide financial compensation or full reinstatement for federal employees that resigned from their careers between Sep. 9, 2021 and Jan. 24, 2022 due to the vaccination mandate.

Gaetz introduced a similar amendment last year, stating service members should be reinstated with their full rank and pay.

“Forcing public servants to choose between destroying their livelihood or complying with immoral demands from the federal government is sickening. The Biden administration should have never forced federal employees to resign due to the vaccine mandate. Reinstating and compensating these individuals is the first step toward reconciliation. Vaccine mandates have no place in a free country,” said Congressman Gaetz.

The full proposed bill can be found below.

