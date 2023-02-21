Breezy winds add more humidity today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a mix of high and low clouds moving through. We’ll wind up on the mostly cloudy side today.

Temperatures are starting out in the pleasant 60s this morning. Only those susceptible to feeling chilly will want the light jacket to start the day.

Otherwise, we’ll warm up quickly despite the clouds in what will be another breezy afternoon setting up. We’ll warm into the 70s by the late morning with upper 70s near 80 degrees for highs inland. Highs return to the low 70s on the coast as the southerly winds off the Gulf keep the coast cooler.

Eventually the wind will back off a bit toward the end of the week. As it slows, more of the coast will be able to warm. We’ll see mid 70s on the coast through the midweek to upper 70s by the late week. Inland highs warm into the 80s by tomorrow and stay there through the rest of the week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds in the midday and afternoon. Highs reach the low 70s on the coast to upper 70s near 80 degrees inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar setup for Wednesday with a warming trend continuing into the late week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.