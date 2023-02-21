Calhoun County crash leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the incident happened around noon on State Road 71, near Folsom Avenue.

The motorcyclist was driving south on SR 71 (also called Main Street N), just north of Folsom Avenue. Officials said the motorcycle was being chased by a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy in an unmarked patrol car.

At this time, troopers said a car was stopped in the southbound on SR 71, trying to make a left turn into a driveway.

As the motorcycle tried to go around the car into the northbound lane, the car began turning left across the northbound lane.

Officials say the motorcycle hit the side of the car, continued onto the shoulder, and eventually fell to the ground.

The motorcyclist, a Merritt Island man, 25, was taken via life flight to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the car had no injuries.

