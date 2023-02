PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the carnival season comes to an end, the people of Port St. Joe have one last hoopla before the beads get stowed away for next year.

NewsChannel 7′s Shaun Breaux checked in with Patrick Conrad and AJ Gruenewald at the Haughty Heron for all the details on their tenth year celebrating Mardi Gras in Port St. Joe.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.