GCSC’s ‘Kidz Klinic’ returns for National Children’s Dental Health Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Paying out of pocket for a visit to the dentist isn’t something to smile about these days.

Gulf Coast State College is alleviating the costs for parents through its “Kidz Klinic” program.

“We do dental x-rays. We do the free cleaning, and we do fluoride treatment. We can also do sealants, which is another preventative item,” GCSC Dental Hygiene Coordinator Miranda Stewart said.

The program started more than a decade ago.

“Dental health is very important,” Stewart said. “The mouth isn’t isolated. It’s part of good, overall general health.”

Parents aren’t left with a steep bill after their child’s appointment, either.

“[They save] probably between $150 - $200,” Stewart said. “In addition to doing dental x-rays, we’ve got clinic dentists who will do dentist exams.”

Mothers like Mikayla Moore said these free exams help her stay on budget.

“I’m a stay-at-home Mom. One of my jobs as a stay-at-home mom, in my opinion, is to save our family on budget-friendly things,” Moore said. “This was great for that.”

Families aren’t the only ones to get something out of the program.

“We get to work with a different variety of people,” GCSC dental student Hannah Roberson said. “We usually see a lot of adults, so it’s great to see kids and have kids in our chairs. We get to explain things to them.”

It’s all about making kids’ smiles a bit brighter and parents a little bit happier.

The “Kidz Klinic” will be open through Thursday. It’s for children ages 3 to 17.

NewsChannel 7 was told a majority of the appointments are already booked. But you can call 850-872-3833 to inquire about availability and general information.

