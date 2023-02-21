Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?

By Molly Martinez
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case of Gonzalez Vs. Google. It asks the fundamental question, should someone be able to sue a tech company if their algorithm promotes harmful content?

The case stems from the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks.

An American exchange student was killed, and the family blames YouTube for the ISIS videos that radicalized the gunman.

Since 1996, Tech companies have been protected by something called rule 230 that allows you to sue a user for putting something on a platform, but not the company for hosting the content.

Gonzalez family lawyers argued that YouTube not only hosted, but promoted those ISIS videos.

“If I say play for me an ISIS video and they just directly play the video, then what they’ve done falls within the language of the statute,” said Eric Schnapper.

He argued that the algorithm came up with a playlist of similar ISIS videos - which snowballed into the gunmen being radicalized.

Cyber Security expert Matthew Curtin believes that if rule 230 is rescinded and Google is forced to clamp down on content - it can only mean censorship.

“Anything that is going to reduce information availability is going to be a tool that somebody is using to suppress a viewpoint that they don’t like. And that has never worked out well for us in the history of our species,” said Curtin.

During questioning, several justices questioned whether the decision about opening up tech companies to legal liability is theirs to make.

“These are not the nine greatest experts on the internet,” said Justice Elena Kagan.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a very similar case on Wednesday, but that one deals with Twitter. Those opinions are expected out in June.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.
Updates on Steelfield Fire in Bay County
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Officials say when the officer turned around to make contact with Sheely, he allegedly threw a...
Man tosses drugs, charged with trafficking meth
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2015 file photo, House Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mike McCaul,...
House GOP meet with Zelenskyy as far right opposes more aid
Damion Davis, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary,...
Customer stalked employee before stabbing her 7 times on Valentine’s Day, arrest warrant says
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border on Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma,...
US to limit asylum for migrants who pass through a 3rd nation
An Arizona family says they have lost their 90-year-old grandmother, Esther Cabrera, in a house...
90-year-old grandmother dies in house fire: ‘She was trying to save her dogs’
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma