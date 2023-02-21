Help send the Lynn Haven Raiders cheer team to Nationals

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven Raiders cheerleading program is sending five teams to Nationals and they need the communities help to get them there.

Nationals is held at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando. It’s a big trip with a big cost.

You can donate to the teams by visiting Slim Chickens in Lynn Haven on Monday, February 27th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Watch the video attached to hear more from the cheerleaders about their trip to Nationals.

