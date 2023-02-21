Initiatives to address trespassing and loitering in Springfield

Feb. 21, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Springfield Police have released initiatives to address the issue of trespassing and loitering in the area.

Owners of vacant buildings or residences may contact the department and provide officials with a Trespass Authorization Letter, which supposedly directs SPD to remove anyone on the property without the permission of the owner.

Once the letter is on file, SPD will post a “No Trespassing” sign on the property.

Owners of businesses who are experiencing issues with loitering on the property and after-hours trespassing can file a Trespass Authorization Form with the department; officials can post a “No Loitering, Littering, Trespassing” sticker on the front door of the business, and any other area of it that management feels appropriate.

Anyone interested in the programs should contact Lieutenant Jason Smith at 850-872-7545.

