MondayEvening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mild night tonight in NWFL with maybe a little patchy fog. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s at the coast and upper 70s inland. Winds will be SW at 10-15 mph. The forecast continue to remain warm this week with highs mostly in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Rain chances will be minimal through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

