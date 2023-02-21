New travel pattern going to ECP Airport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new travel pattern for drivers heading to and from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation opened up eastbound travel on the new State Road 388, connecting State Road 79 to State Road 77. It’s part of FDOT’s $51 million 388 Expansion Project, helping move traffic near ECP.

This is something that almost didn’t happen with the fire up State Road 79 closing that roadway for a short period of time. But the latest update from law enforcement to re-open S.R. 79 puts things back on track.

“The airport is a huge economic driver in this area. People coming into visit, goods coming in being able to get them not only down into Bay County but north to I-10 as well,” Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter said. “We’ve also realigned State Road 388. There’s an intersection now that is State Road 79 that a signalized that will be the new alignment for State Road 79 and 388.”

Motorists traveling from S.R. 79 to the airport are now able to turn onto the new S.R. 388 roadway at the intersection near the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound entrance.

From there, they’ll be able to continue over the newly constructed Crooked Creek Bridge to the roundabout area and proceed to the airport via the West Bay Parkway exit.

But the project as a whole is still a work in progress.

“So, you can see we have one eastbound lane that we’re standing on right now that will be opened but these barrels will remain in place over the next several weeks and months off the multi-use trail here to the south of the roadway,” Satter said.

With this travel lane opening, the former 388 roadway will be closed from Connector Road to east of West Bay Parkway, as construction continues on the shared-use path.

“So not only good for vehicles driving to this area but also for pedestrians and bicycles who want to enjoy this facility as well,” Satter said. It’s a project focused on the future as the area continues to grow.

Officials said the current timeline shows the entire project finishing up this summer.

Once the project is finished, the old State Road 388 will be renamed county road 388.

