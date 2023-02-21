Police: Woman arrested for battery for beating father-in-law

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Callaway woman is facing battery charges after deputies say she beat her father-in-law and husband.

On Feb. 19, Bay County Sheriff’s Office states they responded to a 911 call about a domestic incident.

When Deputy Green approached the front door, he said he heard a gunshot. Entering the home, he reported seeing 32-year-old Amanda Julian on top of an elderly man lying on his stomach on the floor.

Amanda was allegedly hitting the man, who was bleeding and holding a handgun.

Another deputy, Deputy Foster, arrived on scene. That was when Julian allegedly began fighting Deputy Green. The deputies say they were able to get her into handcuffs and secured the handgun. BCSO later determined no one was injured by the gunshot.

EMS gave the elderly man medical aid, identified as 83-year-old Jerry Lee Julian. After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead. Amanda’s husband, also living in the home, was reported with minor injuries. Amanda required medical attention for lacerations on her hand.

Once investigators responded to the scene, they determined Amanda Rae Julian had allegedly become violent with her husband and her father-in-law. Amanda pushed Jerry down, at which time he hit his head.

Amanda then reportedly destroyed items all over the home, pushed Jerry down again and began to beat him. When Jerry allegedly retrieved his gun, it was fired once and hit no one.

Amanda was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, battery on a law enforcement officer, felony battery (domestic violence), resisting an officer with violence, resisting and officer without violence, and violation of probation.

The investigation is still ongoing, and further charges are likely against Amanda.

