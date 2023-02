BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of 11:28 a.m., the 262-acre Steelfield Fire has been reported as 80% contained, according to fire officials.

More on the fire’s events on Monday can be found here.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

As of 11:28 a.m., the Steelfield Fire is 80% contained.

