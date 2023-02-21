Tuesday’s Steelfield fire updates

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of 11:28 a.m., the 262-acre Steelfield Fire has been reported as 80% contained, according to fire officials.

According to Bay County Emergency Services, crews are continuing to cut fire lines around the perimeter of the area.

The National Weather Service is warning of a stretch of dry weather continuing throughout the week. Stay up to date with NewsChannel 7′s weather team on the expected conditions.

In the meantime, officials encourage the public to take precautions, like keeping vehicles off dry grass, limit or avoid burning or any kind, and make sure cigarettes are completely put out when throwing them away.

