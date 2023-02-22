Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 21st
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Boys
4A Region Semifinal
Bay 50 Ribault 69
1A Region Finals
Chipley 63 Jay 52
Cottondale 41 Franklin 46
High School Baseball
Sneads 17 Wewahitchka 3y
Rutherford 14 Vernon 10
Wakulla Chr. 0 Franklin 10
North Bay Haven 0 South Walton 16
High School Softball
Bozeman 17 Mosley 6
Catholic 5 Walton 15
Sneads 13 Wewahitchka 3
N. Bay Haven 1 South Walton 5
Blountstown 0 Marianna 20
Rutherford 2 Vernon 17
Chiles 10 Franklin 11
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.