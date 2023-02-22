Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 21st

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boys

4A Region Semifinal

Bay 50 Ribault 69

1A Region Finals

Chipley 63 Jay 52

Cottondale 41 Franklin 46

High School Baseball

Sneads 17 Wewahitchka 3y

Rutherford 14 Vernon 10

Wakulla Chr. 0 Franklin 10

North Bay Haven 0 South Walton 16

High School Softball

Bozeman 17 Mosley 6

Catholic 5 Walton 15

Sneads 13 Wewahitchka 3

N. Bay Haven 1 South Walton 5

Blountstown 0 Marianna 20

Rutherford 2 Vernon 17

Chiles 10 Franklin 11

