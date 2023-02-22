Bay County lifeguards preparing for start of the season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lifeguard season in Bay County is starting in about a week. Tuesday, they’re making sure they’re ready to go if an emergency happens.

The new lifeguards went through training including mock rescues and conditioning.

Bay County will have a total of 10 lifeguards, seven of them are full-time. The Bay County Parks and Recreation assistant manager says 10 is a good number.

“I am confident that we are prepared we have a lot of new guards on board, but they have done really well in their training I’m very confident they will do their job,” Vincent Martin, Bay County Parks and Recreation assistant manager said.

Officials say depending on how the season goes, they could hire more lifeguards if they see fit.

Martin says it is important to swim where the lifeguards are at.

