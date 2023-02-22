CNA program launching at GCSC’s Gulf/Franklin campus

GCSC's Gulf/Franklin Campus
GCSC's Gulf/Franklin Campus(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The healthcare field needs more certified nursing assistants. However, you can be the one who makes a difference by taking an eight-week program in Port St. Joe.

Gulf Coast State College’s Gulf/Franklin campus is offering a hybrid CNA program. It begins March 20.

Students will only have to be on campus twice a week to do in-person labs. The remaining course work will be done online. The program covers a number of valuable lessons ranging from ethics to legal issues. Students will also be taught how to provide effective patient care in various settings.

“The need in the community is just unbelievable,” Program Coordinator Debbie Brzuska said. “Ever since Hurricane Michael, they’ve had a really hard time trying to obtain healthcare workers, especially CNAs. Those are the people who are truly at the bedside and providing care to especially all of our residents and all of our hospitals.”

You have to be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or the equivalent to apply. More information about the program can be found by visiting this website. Applications are due March 10.

