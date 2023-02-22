Crash in Okaloosa leaves driver dead

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man has died after troopers say he was involved in a crash.

On Wednesday morning, a pick-up truck was traveling northbound on State Road 85.

At some point, Florida Highway Patrol officials say the man drifted onto the east shoulder of the roadway. When the driver attempted to move back, troopers say he overcorrected and overturned several times before finally coming to rest on the east shoulder.

FHP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

