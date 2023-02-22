Dog found abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures gets adopted

A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has...
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has a new family.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Workers at an animal shelter in Wisconsin say they have found a new owner for a dog that was left tied to their front door earlier this month.

According to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, the abandoned dog, named Gus, has found himself a new family.

“Our sweet Gus was adopted. He has had so much fun playing with his new brother. He is so excited to start life with his new family,” the shelter shared online.

According to the animal shelter, Gus’ adoption fee was also sponsored by a generous donor to start his new life on the right foot.

WEAU reports Gus’ previous owner had left him outside in freezing temperatures tied to the shelter’s door on Feb. 2.

Representatives with the shelter said the person took off in less than a minute but did return later to officially surrender Gus, something that helped the adoption process.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.
Updates on Steelfield Fire in Bay County
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Officials say when the officer turned around to make contact with Sheely, he allegedly threw a...
Man tosses drugs, charged with trafficking meth
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’

Latest News

Wewa senior Conner Roberts is this week's Student Athlete of the Week
Wewa senior is this week's Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban
Video shows riders in Florida left swinging on a Ferris wheel ride during high winds.
Riders left swinging on ride at state fair in high winds: ‘Oh my God’
GCSC's Gulf/Franklin Campus
CNA program launching at GCSC’s Gulf/Franklin campus