FunLand Opens for 2023 Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From the era when Eisenhower was president, and gas was only 29¢ per gallon, one Panama City Beach icon has stood the test of time.

FunLand Arcade and Snack Bar reopened Wednesday for the season, 70 years after it first opened in 1953. For generations, the arcade has been a “must-stop” for families visiting the Panhandle. In fact, it is the oldest arcade in Northwest Florida.

“I have been coming since when I was a kid, my mom has been coming since she was a kid, so it’s been a thing for my whole life,” said one visitor, Kristen Woodruff.

The arcade has endured hurricanes, a global pandemic, and even hurricanes. But hit after hit, FunLand always manages to recover.

“Last year we had two tornadoes back-to-back, but we recovered very well,” said FunLand General Manager, Ginny McDavid. “We were very busy last summer - busier than we’d thought we’d be - and I anticipate a busy summer this summer.”

FunLand now boasts new renovations like a revamped kitchen, new arcade machines, and a party room. But with every change or addition, it becomes more evident that FunLand’s success story is one that stems from staying true to its original values.

“We’re a family here. Everybody’s just treated like family. The customers like that, and they come back every year just to see us,” McDavid said.

“It just makes you feel happy as a parent; when we saw it was opening day, we knew the kids would have a blast here,” said Woodruff.

FunLand serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a menu ranging from tasty pork chops and hamburgers to sweet ice cream and frozen yogurt. Of course, there’s also a wide selection of games ranging from classics like Space Invaders and Skee Ball to modern favorites like Halo and Angry Birds.

FunLand Arcade and Snack Bar is located at 14510 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

