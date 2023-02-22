HCA Florida Breakfast Point Emergency to open soon

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More healthcare options are making their way to Panama City Beach.

For years, residents were forced to travel to Panama City for all their healthcare services, but not for much longer. Slowly, but surely, the gap in healthcare access in Panama City Beach is being bridged.

Tuesday afternoon, dozens of supporters gathered near Moylan Road and Panama City Beach Parkway to cut the ribbon on HCA Florida Breakfast Point Emergency. The $11 million freestanding ER, set to open next week, will feature on-site lab services, CT scan, general X-ray and 11 emergency exam rooms.

“Healthcare has been a major initiative of Panama City Beach for the last few years. So, having another 11-thousand square foot facility on Panama City Beach just gives us another avenue for healthcare here for emergency services and healthcare on the beach,” said Mayor Mark Sheldon, Panama City Beach.

Construction on the facility began in early 2022, but now the doors on the long-awaited facility will soon open.

“I think the value here is that we’re bringing emergency level care into the community, and I think the rooftops where our neighbors live, where they go to school, we’re closer now than we ever have been,” said Chase Christianson, CEO of HCA Florida Gulf Coast. “I think, we all know, in healthcare that time really generates value to the patient when you think about cardiac care, when you think about neuro care, when you think about so many different specialties that are time driven as it relates to emergency care. So, us being able to have access and the community being able to have access to us and the full complement of technology that we have is a real game changer for us.”

HCA Florida Breakfast Point Emergency is not the only healthcare facility that will be situated in the area.

Crews are making progress on a medical office building near Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway and Highway 79, which is the first phase of a new health care campus that will bring together education, research and clinical delivery on one campus in an effort to better serve the medical needs of the Florida Panhandle. It is part of a partnership with The St. Joe Company, Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. The medical office building will feature an ambulatory surgery center, cardiology and orthopedic services and will occupy 80,000 square feet.

It is expected to open in 2024. However, St. Joe Company Vice President of Marketing and Communications Mike Kerrigan, says development plans on the health care campus will continue.

“Following the medical office building there are plans for a full service 100-bed hospital that has the ability to scale up to meet the needs of the growing community beyond those initial 100 initial beds,” said Kerrigan.

The expansion will include an emergency center, and other inpatient services including surgery, cardiology procedures and imaging. It is expected to be completed in 2027.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.