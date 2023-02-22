Man guilty for 15 sex charges against child

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man was found guilty Tuesday of molesting a child repeatedly and will spend life in prison, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

According to prosecutors, in 2019, a woman reported Jacob Lee Hudson to Bay County Sheriff’s Office after finding out the 40-year-old was giving the victim gifts.

After a deputy spoke with the woman about her accusation and then spoke to Hudson, the deputy testified in court that the defendant stated, “I’m not admitting or denying anything.”

When members of Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Child Protection Team interviewed and examined the child, it was determined she was sexually assaulted multiple times. Hudson was then arrested later that night.

Hudson was charged with 4 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, 10 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, and 1 count of lewd of lascivious conduct.

Circuit Court Judge Shonna Young Gay gave the defendant life sentences for each sexual battery charge, 25 years minimum on each lewd or lascivious charge, and 5 on the final offense.

Hudson was previously sentenced to 7 years in prison in 2004 for a lewd and lascivious charge, and if released from prison, would be on the sex offender probation for the rest of his life.

