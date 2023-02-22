More spring-like feels ahead for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a cloudy sky. Some patchy dense fog is also possible this morning as well.

Temperatures are pleasantly but feeling muggy as we start the day in the 60s. Only those susceptible to feeling chilly will want a light jacket for the first couple hours this morning.

We’ll warm nicely once again today. Highs push up into the mid 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Once again the cool breezy wind off the Gulf waters will keep the coast from warming as much as inland areas. The breezy winds from the south southeast reach up to 10-20mph sustained, but some gusts may get close to 30mph in the afternoon.

This weather pattern remains stagnant for the next couple days with the only exception being the winds. They’ll start to back off a bit more toward the end of the week as high pressure settles in overhead. That will also lend toward coastal temperatures warming toward the end of the week while inland areas remain in the low 80s. Coastal highs will push closer to 80 degrees toward the end of the week with upper 70s for most.

There’s no significant rain chance in the forecast outside of a stray sprinkle or light shower at a less than 10% chance through the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy southerly winds. Highs reach the mid 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps a similar trend in the forecast day in and day out this week with a gradual warming for the coast as winds lay down toward the end of the week.

