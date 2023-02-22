Panama City helping ease the burden of residents facing flood damages from Hurricane Sally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a big issue for some Panama City residents that constantly deal with flood damage.

City officials are working to help them, specifically for those hit hard by Hurricane Sally in 2020

The program essentially lets homeowners get out of a bad situation. It’s for residents that continually have to deal with repetitive loss after the category two storm.

The city held a public meeting Tuesday explaining what that program is. The state allocated $22 million for areas hit by the category two storm.

The city can apply for up to $5 million. It allows homeowners the option to turn their house over to the city and sell it at the fair market value purchase of the home.

The city hasn’t received the money yet but if it’s approved, the city will buy the homes and tear them down.

“Any home in Panama City that floods is eligible for this program, you just have had to have damage from hurricane sally. So, if your home regardless of if you owned it at the time if you home had damage from hurricane sally your eligible to apply for this program,” Josh Street, Panama City Commissioner said.

After they demolish the homes, the plan is to turn spaces into a storm water facility or a park. However, this could take the city multiple years for the funding to be received.

If you live in an area that causes your house to flood you can apply here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.