PanCare Health site opens in Port St. Joe

NC7's Victoria Scott shows us how a new service helps in more ways than one.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Finding accessible and affordable healthcare services in rural areas isn’t always easy. However, PanCare of Florida, Inc. is changing that narrative in Port St. Joe.

“We were a great partner with the Health Department in our previous location, but now it’s just us in this building,” Sean Golder, Regional Operations Manager of PanCare of Florida, Inc., said.

The nonprofit opened its location in Port St. Joe in early February. Tuesday marked its official grand opening.

“It’s great that we have this large building just on our own to encompass medical, dental, and behavioral health services,” Ashley Kelley, Marketing Coordinator of PanCare of Florida, Inc., said.

The 501(c)(3) serves 10 different counties in Northwest Florida. Its mission is to bring accessibility and affordability to areas that need it most.

“The biggest service I think we do is we’re a natural stopgap for our uninsured patients,” Golder said. “Medicare and Medicaid, those who may not otherwise be able to receive these services or have to travel a long distance to receive these services.”

The demand is only growing. Management said they expect to see around 5,000 patients a year.

“We’re seeing more and more patients each year, so we wanted to create our own facility to be able to allow us to see all of the patients who are trying to get in,” Kelley said.

The location also prevents people from having to travel long distances to get quality health services.

“Unfortunately, in Gulf County, they don’t have the luxury of having public transportation,” Golder said.

Kelley said the nonprofit has 127 locations throughout Northwest Florida.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.
Updates on Steelfield Fire in Bay County
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Officials say when the officer turned around to make contact with Sheely, he allegedly threw a...
Man tosses drugs, charged with trafficking meth
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’

Latest News

GCSC's Gulf/Franklin Campus
CNA program launching at GCSC’s Gulf/Franklin campus
Supporters gather near Moylan Road and Panama City Beach Parkway to cut ribbon on new HCA...
HCA Florida Breakfast Point Emergency to open soon
Rain chances will remain low this week into the coming weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain low this week into the coming weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast