PanCare Health site opens in Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Finding accessible and affordable healthcare services in rural areas isn’t always easy. However, PanCare of Florida, Inc. is changing that narrative in Port St. Joe.

“We were a great partner with the Health Department in our previous location, but now it’s just us in this building,” Sean Golder, Regional Operations Manager of PanCare of Florida, Inc., said.

The nonprofit opened its location in Port St. Joe in early February. Tuesday marked its official grand opening.

“It’s great that we have this large building just on our own to encompass medical, dental, and behavioral health services,” Ashley Kelley, Marketing Coordinator of PanCare of Florida, Inc., said.

The 501(c)(3) serves 10 different counties in Northwest Florida. Its mission is to bring accessibility and affordability to areas that need it most.

“The biggest service I think we do is we’re a natural stopgap for our uninsured patients,” Golder said. “Medicare and Medicaid, those who may not otherwise be able to receive these services or have to travel a long distance to receive these services.”

The demand is only growing. Management said they expect to see around 5,000 patients a year.

“We’re seeing more and more patients each year, so we wanted to create our own facility to be able to allow us to see all of the patients who are trying to get in,” Kelley said.

The location also prevents people from having to travel long distances to get quality health services.

“Unfortunately, in Gulf County, they don’t have the luxury of having public transportation,” Golder said.

Kelley said the nonprofit has 127 locations throughout Northwest Florida.

