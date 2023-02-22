PHOTOS: Eight officers receive promotions, seven officers sworn in

Panama City Police Department held ceremony Tuesday
Caption
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department announced the promotion of eight officers and seven new officers sworn in Tuesday.

Those following were promoted:

  • Garrett Nelson from Police Officer II to Corporal and will be transferring from Field Services Section, Traffic Unit, to the Field Services Section, Platoon A.
  • Ben McCloy from Corporal to Sergeant and will remain in the Field Services Section, Platoon A.
  • Joshua Seale from Corporal to Sergeant and will remain in the Field Services Section, Platoon B.
  • Robert Johnson from Police Officer II to Sergeant and will remain in the Investigative Services Section, Criminal Investigations.
  • Matthew Kelly from Police Officer II to Corporal and will remain in the Investigative Services Section, Criminal Investigations.
  • Joshua Seigler from Corporal to Sergeant and will remain in the Investigative Services Section, Street Crimes.
  • Raymond McNeil from Police Officer II to Corporal and will remain in the Investigative Services Section, Street Crimes.
  • Jared Hicks from Sergeant to Lieutenant, and will be transferring from Field Services Section, Traffic Unit, to the Field Services Section, Platoon B.

The seven new PCPD officers were as follows:

  • Luke Gregory, Police Officer Trainee.
  • Marah Harrison, Police Officer 1.
  • Sarah Weidner, Police Officer Trainee.
  • Paige McQuay, Police Officer 1.
  • Damian South, Police Officer 1.
  • Elise Cady-Turner, Police Officer Trainee.
  • Chantelle Vanstone, Police Officer Trainee.

Congratulations to the new and promoted members of the Panama City Police Department.

