Spring into Sports with Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Join Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation at Frank Brown Park for a free family fun event. Enjoy different games for all ages, a free hotdog lunch, and local sponsor giveaways.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 25th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frank Brown Park.

If you have ever played in one of the PCB Parks & Recreation leagues, you are invited to come wearing your jersey to be a part of a commemorative photo.

More details available in the video attached to this article.

