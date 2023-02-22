Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm and unseasonably humid night tonight in NWFL w/mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the mid 60s w/patchy fog developing in spots. Winds will be South at 5-10 mph. On Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy w/highs in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Winds will be South at 15-20 mph. That same forecast continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances will stay low into next week. Highs will climb into the mid 80s inland w/upper 70s a the coast later this week

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.