Wear It Wednesday styled by Ash & Stone

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Warm weather this week has us reaching for transitional pieces of clothing.

Amber Nguyen, the owner of Ash & Stone Boutique, had the perfect spring outfits for Sam and Jessica to wear.

In this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Amber shared new staple colors, what fabrics are trending, and more we can expect to see in spring fashion.

You can check out Ash & Stone Boutique online store here.

Learn more fashion tips from Amber in the videos attached to the article.

