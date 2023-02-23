ALDI store opening in Callaway

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ALDI, a retailer, has opened a new location in Callaway.

On Wednesday morning the store held a soft opening to prepare for a grand opening set to take place on Thursday. It’s located at 5500 East 7th Street.

“Well tomorrow (Thursday) is a big celebration. So, the first 100 customers are going to all get a gift card. Somewhere from $10, but we have a bunch of lucky people that will get actually get $100 gift card, so that’s a part of the morning celebration,” said Heather Moore, Loxley Division Vice President. “But throughout the day we’ll have some giveaways and throughout the weekend we have the chance to register to win $500 gift card for ALDI, so that goes all the way through Sunday, but we invite everybody to come celebrate with us.”

The new grocery store is the first Aldi in the Callaway area.

“Grocery shopping is a necessary evil, we all have to do it. So, what ALDI will bring to the folks in Callaway is we’re going to help them save a ton of money on their grocery bill which is important in any economy whether you’re paying rent you’re going on springbreak whatever the case may be thats very important,” Heather said. “But the second thing with us is the quality. The quality is as good as or better than the name brand and we back that up so you’re not having to give up something to get the amazing prices.”

The grand opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.

