Area Scores and Highlights from Wednesday, February 22nd
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Basketball / Girls
Tallahassee 47 Gulf Coast 109
Northwest Florida 66 Pensacola 62
JUCO Basketball / Boys
Tallahassee 111 Gulf Coast 85
Northwest Florida 57 Pensacola 55
High School Basketball / Girls - 1A State Semifinals
Hawthorne 50 Ponce De Leon 45
Graceville 45 Wildwood 66
High School Softball
Rutherford 0 North Bay Haven 17
High School Baseball
Cottondale 0 Bozeman 15
Choctaw 1 South Walton 8
Franklin 4 Arnold 9
