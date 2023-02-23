Area Scores and Highlights from Wednesday, February 22nd

By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Basketball / Girls

Tallahassee 47 Gulf Coast 109

Northwest Florida 66 Pensacola 62

JUCO Basketball / Boys

Tallahassee 111 Gulf Coast 85

Northwest Florida 57 Pensacola 55

High School Basketball / Girls - 1A State Semifinals

Hawthorne 50 Ponce De Leon 45

Graceville 45 Wildwood 66

High School Softball

Rutherford 0 North Bay Haven 17

High School Baseball

Cottondale 0 Bozeman 15

Choctaw 1 South Walton 8

Franklin 4 Arnold 9

