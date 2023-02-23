Bay County Commissioners fill vacant TDC position

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tourism is a big driving force for our local economy. One group leading the effort has a new member to help the area grow.

Bay County Commissioners voted to appoint Reggie Johns to the Tourism Development Council Collector Seat Wednesday morning. He’ll be one of three collectors of the Tourist Development Tax. It’s also known as a ‘bed tax’ that helps fund various marketing and promotional activities on the beach.

Johns said he’s a retired officer with the U.S. Air Force. He’s also a local business owner who lives in Panama City Beach.

“Well, I think the first thing we need to do is just continue to focus on our biggest resource, and those are the beaches,” Johns said. “That’s what brings the tourism here.”

The next TDC meeting is March 14.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.