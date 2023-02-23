Bay County officials say artificial reef project needs more funding due to inflation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Artificial reefs are making a huge splash in Bay County.

However, inflation is causing prices to increase. That’s why Bay County Commissioners said they voted to submit a grant award amendment request to the U.S. Department of Treasury. It’s for the RESTORE Act-funded artificial reef project.

The amendment request covers an additional $210,000 in deployment and material costs. A one-year extension date is also included. The county is still waiting on a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Artificial reefs are continuing to play a big role in the local economy.

“The number we always site that’s really important is the number of jobs that are connected to that,” Bay County Extension Director Scott Jackson said. “It’s equally split between our dive charters and our fishing charters. We have it estimated at around 1,800 jobs that are related to our artificial reef activities.”

Scott also said roughly $40 million of personal income comes from artificial reefs in the area.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.