Bay County officials say artificial reef project needs more funding due to inflation

Bay County artificial reef system
Bay County artificial reef system(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Artificial reefs are making a huge splash in Bay County.

However, inflation is causing prices to increase. That’s why Bay County Commissioners said they voted to submit a grant award amendment request to the U.S. Department of Treasury. It’s for the RESTORE Act-funded artificial reef project.

The amendment request covers an additional $210,000 in deployment and material costs. A one-year extension date is also included. The county is still waiting on a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Artificial reefs are continuing to play a big role in the local economy.

“The number we always site that’s really important is the number of jobs that are connected to that,” Bay County Extension Director Scott Jackson said. “It’s equally split between our dive charters and our fishing charters. We have it estimated at around 1,800 jobs that are related to our artificial reef activities.”

Scott also said roughly $40 million of personal income comes from artificial reefs in the area.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.
Updates on Steelfield Fire in Bay County
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Wednesday morning crash caused delays in PCB.
Roads now open after rollover crash in Panama City Beach
Calhoun County crash leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries
Calhoun County crash leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries

Latest News

ECP conducts live emergency drill.
ECP prepares for the worst in live training drill
The white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast are filled with families this month and fun during...
Bay County Commissioners fill vacant TDC position
ECP Conducts FAA Live Emergency Drill
Funland Reopens