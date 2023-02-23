Callaway’s water system to help fight fires in growing areas

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials have to make sure infrastructure keeps up with the growing demand in the North Bay County area.

Commissioners voted to buy land from the City of Callaway at Tuesday’s meeting. The property includes a ground storage tank and booster pump.

Commissioners said they want to provide enough water supply to meet the population’s water needs. However, providing fire protection is also important.

They said the water supply will be connected with the county’s water lines up on Hwy. 231 and along Star Avenue. Roughly 19,000 feet of new water main will be built north along Star Avenue. Fire hydrants will be installed every 500 feet in residential areas and every 1,000 feet in rural parts. The Star Avenue area is still under a threat from wildfires due to Hurricane Michael debris.

“This allows us to increase fire protection, increase water flows, and increase water pressures,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “This will be great for Callaway, Tyndall, Panama City North, and Bay County unincorporated. We’re just grateful that Callaway was willing to sell it to us and continue to be a partner with us.”

The county is investing $3.6 million over the course of 15 years to buy the property from Callaway. That equates to $240,000 per year.

