Callaway’s water system to help fight fires in growing areas

NC7's Victoria Scott talks about what the city of Callaway is planning to do when it comes to water supply.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials have to make sure infrastructure keeps up with the growing demand in the North Bay County area.

Commissioners voted to buy land from the City of Callaway at Tuesday’s meeting. The property includes a ground storage tank and booster pump.

Commissioners said they want to provide enough water supply to meet the population’s water needs. However, providing fire protection is also important.

They said the water supply will be connected with the county’s water lines up on Hwy. 231 and along Star Avenue. Roughly 19,000 feet of new water main will be built north along Star Avenue. Fire hydrants will be installed every 500 feet in residential areas and every 1,000 feet in rural parts. The Star Avenue area is still under a threat from wildfires due to Hurricane Michael debris.

“This allows us to increase fire protection, increase water flows, and increase water pressures,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “This will be great for Callaway, Tyndall, Panama City North, and Bay County unincorporated. We’re just grateful that Callaway was willing to sell it to us and continue to be a partner with us.”

The county is investing $3.6 million over the course of 15 years to buy the property from Callaway. That equates to $240,000 per year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.
Updates on Steelfield Fire in Bay County
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Wednesday morning crash caused delays in PCB.
Roads now open after rollover crash in Panama City Beach
Calhoun County crash leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries
Calhoun County crash leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries

Latest News

Dog Shot in Parker
Parker woman speaks out after her dog was shot and killed in backyard
Rutherford High School may soon roll out an International Baccalaureate Career Program
Rutherford to get IB Career Pilot Program
ALDI, one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, has opened a new location in Callaway,...
ALDI store opening in Callaway
ECP conducts live emergency drill.
ECP prepares for the worst in live training drill