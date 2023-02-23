Clouds give way to a little sun for some today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a cloudy start with a bit of haze for some. The midday looks the best to see some sunshine mix in between the clouds. However, later in the afternoon the clouds thicken back up and some fog may even start to return to the coast.

Temperatures are pleasant in the 60s but feeling quite muggy once again. Highs today return to the upper 70s on the coast to mid 80s inland.

This weather pattern remains stagnant for the next couple days with the only exception being the winds. They’ll start to back off a bit more tonight and into the weekend as high pressure settles in overhead.

Fog will become more of an issue overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning across NWFL with the lack of winds.

The lack of a substantial on shore wind will also lend toward coastal temperatures warming toward the end of the week while inland areas remain in the mid 80s. Coastal highs will push closer to 80 degrees toward the end of the week with upper 70s for most.

There’s no significant rain chance in the forecast outside of a stray sprinkle or light shower at a less than 10% chance through the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s on the coast to mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps a similar trend in the forecast with a gradual warming for the coast as winds lay down toward the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday morning crash caused delays in PCB.
Roads now open after rollover crash in Panama City Beach
Single vehicle fatality in Okaloosa County
Crash in Okaloosa leaves driver dead
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
FunLand Reopens for 2023 Season
FunLand Opens for 2023 Season
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida

Latest News

Warm and humid weather continues this week.
Wednesday Night Forecast
Warm and humid weather continues this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Warm and humid weather continues this week and into the weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says areas away from the coast see more sunshine open up today.
More spring-like feels ahead for NWFL