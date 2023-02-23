Clouds give way to a little sun for some today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a cloudy start with a bit of haze for some. The midday looks the best to see some sunshine mix in between the clouds. However, later in the afternoon the clouds thicken back up and some fog may even start to return to the coast.

Temperatures are pleasant in the 60s but feeling quite muggy once again. Highs today return to the upper 70s on the coast to mid 80s inland.

This weather pattern remains stagnant for the next couple days with the only exception being the winds. They’ll start to back off a bit more tonight and into the weekend as high pressure settles in overhead.

Fog will become more of an issue overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning across NWFL with the lack of winds.

The lack of a substantial on shore wind will also lend toward coastal temperatures warming toward the end of the week while inland areas remain in the mid 80s. Coastal highs will push closer to 80 degrees toward the end of the week with upper 70s for most.

There’s no significant rain chance in the forecast outside of a stray sprinkle or light shower at a less than 10% chance through the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s on the coast to mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps a similar trend in the forecast with a gradual warming for the coast as winds lay down toward the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.