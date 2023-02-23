ECP prepares for the worst in live training drill

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport conducted a Fed­er­al Avi­a­tion Admin­is­tra­tion (FAA) required Live Emer­gency Drill Exer­cise Wednesday morning.

“What we try to do every three years by regulation is we have to do a full-scale exercise of our emergency plan. What this does is it allows all responding agencies all our mutual aide agencies to come together see what they are supposed to do see who they are supposed to talk to and where they are supposed to go in the case of a major incident at the airport,” Richard McConnell, ECP Deputy Airport Director said.

The drill brings together several agencies across Bay County.

“The biggest takeaway from our drill today is getting to know the people we are responding with. The airport is a small agency that doesn’t have a huge amount of resources. So we rely heavily on mutual aid from other agencies in the county and in the area,” McConnell said.

The drill on Wednesday simulated a crash of an aircraft carrying more than 70 passengers. To make things more realistic for the first responders on the scene, local students took part in acting as the passengers who were involved in the emergency.

Each student was assigned different injuries, some more severe than others.

“I have an impaled object in my left eye and cheek wound. So this is about as close as they could get to the left eye without being in my left eye,” Riley, said.

“I have smoke inhalation and difficulty breathing but they wanted to make it look more realistic that I was in an accident so they added fake blood,” Kristen said.

For one student the drill was a little more personal.

“My dad is actually working it for ems so I am really excited to see him and be with him today as a patient,” Cailin Thompson, Vice President of HOSA North Bay Haven student, said.

The drill allowed airport officials to learn where improvements may be needed. But all in all, officials said things went well.

“Every time we do this it gets a lot better. All of the agencies that partake in it are extremely positive when it comes to looking at what they need to do to help out,” McConnell said.

McConnell said every year they go over their emergency plan with the other agencies but they only do a full drill every three years.

