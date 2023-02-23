Port Panama City looks ahead to the future

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re seeing more movement across Bay County in the sky, on the ground, and on the water. With all this growth, the Panama City Port Authority is looking to the future.

Port officials tell NewsChannel 7 they have high hopes and a new master plan underway.

A lot can happen in five years and the port is proof of that. With more cranes, ships, and cargo, there’s been a noticeable increase in activity these past few years.

“The previous five-year plan focused on adding terminal capacity and modernizing terminals such as the possibility of the east terminal development which did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “With expanding our bulk biomass capacity with the dome. Expanding those projects, which is occurring now that we will have completed by the end quarter of this year.”

Now looking ahead, King said they’re looking at ways to work more efficiently.

“Such as container gate systems and automation be put in to improve the flow of containers. And also, we’re going to be focusing long term on bulkhead refurbishment for the west terminal,” King said.

Port officials are looking to break 2022′s record-breaking year of moving a whopping two million tons of cargo. King said the new east terminal will play a big role in making that happen.

“It means that we will be able to handle growth and cargo activity as it comes. The import lumber that we’re handling we would not have had the space to do that without that new terminal,” King said.

Handling growth is key for the future of this port, as it continues to be a leading economic driver for Bay County.

“At the end of the day, the port authority is here to create good career-paying jobs for this community to help attract industry into Bay County that will utilize support, utilize our rail and road infrastructure here. And have a port that’s flexible and meets their needs,” King said.

The port currently supports nearly 11,000 jobs with an economic impact of $1.6 billion.

Officials said they hope to continue that trend for generations to come.

