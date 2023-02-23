Rutherford to get IB Career Pilot Program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High School may soon roll out an International Baccalaureate Career Program.

The pilot program will merge careers pathways with IB courses to allow students in JROTC and construction the opportunity to better balance their careers with higher education ensuring a high job success rate after graduation.

Major Patrick Moss is the JROTC instructor at Rutherford High School. He says combining programs like JROTC with IB courses is a great way to prioritize academics.

“Career training education has been around forever, the IB program has been around forever, JROTC has been around forever we’ve just been separate entities,” said Moss. “So now to make the IB program more expansive to include others under their umbrella, so they’re allowing certain career pathways such as construction and JROTC to be the initial programs to roll up under the IB program.”

Rebekah Leebrick is a senior at Rutherford High and is enrolled in both JROTC and the IB diploma program.

“JROTC is really really helpful to a leadership aspect, it helps you manage teamwork and kind of the people side of leadership and in IB you get really good academic standpoint,“ Leebrick said. “Colleges really want to see you be a well-rounded person and that want to see that you’re not only smart, but you take part in extra curriculars and you’re helping your community.”

Major Moss says the pilot program is a way to ensure students have a plan.

“We always say academics first at JROTC academics first. We would not want to see our young men and women finish Rutherford high school and don’t have a plan after high school. So, being in this IB career pathway and the IB program and JROTC we’re always focusing on our young men and women to have a plan when the finish high school whether it’s go to college, go to career technical school or go to the military.”

The IB Career Program is currently awaiting authorization. Once the final stages are completed students will be able to enroll in the program as soon as August 2023.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.