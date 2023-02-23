Rutherford to get IB Career Pilot Program

Rutherford High School may soon roll out an International Baccalaureate Career Program
Rutherford High School may soon roll out an International Baccalaureate Career Program(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High School may soon roll out an International Baccalaureate Career Program.

The pilot program will merge careers pathways with IB courses to allow students in JROTC and construction the opportunity to better balance their careers with higher education ensuring a high job success rate after graduation.

Major Patrick Moss is the JROTC instructor at Rutherford High School. He says combining programs like JROTC with IB courses is a great way to prioritize academics.

“Career training education has been around forever, the IB program has been around forever, JROTC has been around forever we’ve just been separate entities,” said Moss. “So now to make the IB program more expansive to include others under their umbrella, so they’re allowing certain career pathways such as construction and JROTC to be the initial programs to roll up under the IB program.”

Rebekah Leebrick is a senior at Rutherford High and is enrolled in both JROTC and the IB diploma program.

“JROTC is really really helpful to a leadership aspect, it helps you manage teamwork and kind of the people side of leadership and in IB you get really good academic standpoint,“ Leebrick said. “Colleges really want to see you be a well-rounded person and that want to see that you’re not only smart, but you take part in extra curriculars and you’re helping your community.”

Major Moss says the pilot program is a way to ensure students have a plan.

“We always say academics first at JROTC academics first. We would not want to see our young men and women finish Rutherford high school and don’t have a plan after high school. So, being in this IB career pathway and the IB program and JROTC we’re always focusing on our young men and women to have a plan when the finish high school whether it’s go to college, go to career technical school or go to the military.”

The IB Career Program is currently awaiting authorization. Once the final stages are completed students will be able to enroll in the program as soon as August 2023.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.
Updates on Steelfield Fire in Bay County
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Wednesday morning crash caused delays in PCB.
Roads now open after rollover crash in Panama City Beach
Calhoun County crash leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries
Calhoun County crash leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries

Latest News

Dog Shot in Parker
Parker woman speaks out after her dog was shot and killed in backyard
Callaway's water tank will serve thousands of residents throughout Bay County.
Callaway’s water system to help fight fires in growing areas
ALDI, one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, has opened a new location in Callaway,...
ALDI store opening in Callaway
ECP conducts live emergency drill.
ECP prepares for the worst in live training drill