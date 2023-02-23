PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Gracie Partridge.

Surprised by the award, Gracie said she is excited to be recognized.

“A little nervous, but I’m thankful and glad I got to do this,” said Gracie.

An active student at Walton Middle School, she is involved in volleyball, tennis, junior anchor club, student council and FFA.

Gracie’s teacher, Regina Messer said, “As her civics teacher I get to see her in the academic room of it, but also in that moment of trying to get her prepared for future citizenry. If the future of America is in her hands, it’s going to be a great future.”

Acting secretary of the FFA, Gracie and the Walton Middle Team recently placed 8th in the state in poultry.

FFA advisor Joe Proffitt said, “She shows up for all the meetings, takes notes and just kind of keeps me in line. She helps me stay organized.”

Gracie said she is grateful for the foundation FFA is helping her build.

She said, “The people here are awesome. All the faculty and staff are very kind and just amazing.”

With a heart for service, Gracie has future plans to become a veterinarian.

Congratulations Gracie!

