Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 60s. Watch for dense fog developing especially near the coast. On Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. That same forecast continues through the weekend. Rain chances will be slim with a few spotty showers most likely Monday night/Tuesday AM. In the wake of a front Tuesday we will see a slight decrease in the humidity.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.