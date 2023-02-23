Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 60s. Watch for dense fog developing especially near the coast. On Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. That same forecast continues through the weekend. Rain chances will be slim with a few spotty showers most likely Monday night/Tuesday AM. In the wake of a front Tuesday we will see a slight decrease in the humidity.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.
Updates on Steelfield Fire in Bay County
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Wednesday morning crash caused delays in PCB.
Roads now open after rollover crash in Panama City Beach
Calhoun County crash leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries
Calhoun County crash leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries

Latest News

Warm and humid weather continues this week and into the weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says areas away from the coast see more sunshine open up today.
More spring-like feels ahead for NWFL
Rain chances will remain low this week into the coming weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain low this week into the coming weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast