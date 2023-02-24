Bay County Courthouse parking lot shows improvement

The Bay County Courthouse lot is expanding.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Finding accessible parking at the Bay County Courthouse can be a pain.

However, county officials said a new parking lot is being built. NewsChannel 7 was told more than 70 new spaces will be available next Wednesday. There’s a chance it could be sooner. Workers were painting stripes and putting up signage on the pavement Thursday. The lot is included in the estimated $14-million project to build a new juvenile justice courthouse. They’re making cement blocks for it now.

“Like most places where you add additional parking, it adds value where it’s easier for people to get in and out and get the services they need,” Fred Brown, Capital Projects Manager of Bay County, said.

The entire project is expected to be completed by March of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

