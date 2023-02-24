Bay County group to build home to raise money for scholarships

BBIA Scholarship Home Groundbreaking
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In just a few months an empty slab in Southport will soon be a home, but they’re also building a foundation for education.

“Scholarship program with BBIA is essential because it provides pumps money back into the local community for high school seniors and adults that will be going to Haney Vocational Tech anyone that is supporting the construction industry,” said Marty Perrett, the President of BBIA.

When the home is sold, a portion of the proceeds will be turned into scholarship money, it’s part of the Bay Building Industries Association’s Scholarship Home Program.

“Last year we were able to provide $1,000 per student. The ones that have applied were hoping to do the same thing next year,” said Perrett.

It goes to students at Haney’s Vocational Tech Programs, specifically for those going into the construction industry, no matter their age.

“We give back to the community through supporting the construction industry,” said Perrett.

Another portion of the proceeds will go to buying a lot for future scholarship homes.

“It is vital we are plugged into the community so we can educate community members on the construction industry,” said Perrett.

The BBIA has been building scholarship homes for many years.

“About 20 years. So over those 20 years we have bought and sold those and put that money back into scholarships for the community,” said Perrett.

For the builders of this year’s scholarship home, it is their very first one.

“I’ve seen all the good things that come out of this and being able to help out the community and more importantly getting the education and the stuff for our community to help build back up our trade or whatever because it has been severely declining over the years so that’s our end goal for this,” said Robert Yances, one of the Owners of IntelliChoice Builders.

The house has just a few more months to go before it is ready to be listed.

“They said there thinking somewhere between $375,000 but the actual price has not been set yet,” said Yances.

Constructing a future for the next generation of construction workers.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Inmate found dead at FCI Marianna
Single vehicle fatality in Okaloosa County
Crash in Okaloosa leaves driver dead
A Wednesday morning crash caused delays in PCB.
Roads now open after rollover crash in Panama City Beach
FunLand Reopens for 2023 Season
FunLand Opens for 2023 Season
Dog Shot in Parker
Parker woman speaks out after her dog was shot and killed in backyard

Latest News

Beach Chamber Event
Beach Chamber Event
Faces Emily Bennett
Faces Emily Bennett
BBIA Scholarship Home Groundbreaking
BBIA Scholarship Home Groundbreaking
The Panama City Beach Chamber.
Best of the best in PCB business highlighted at Beach Chamber Awards
Chris Smith spoke to 2nd graders on Wednesday.
Marianna K-8 Kidcam