Bay County group to build home to raise money for scholarships

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In just a few months an empty slab in Southport will soon be a home, but they’re also building a foundation for education.

“Scholarship program with BBIA is essential because it provides pumps money back into the local community for high school seniors and adults that will be going to Haney Vocational Tech anyone that is supporting the construction industry,” said Marty Perrett, the President of BBIA.

When the home is sold, a portion of the proceeds will be turned into scholarship money, it’s part of the Bay Building Industries Association’s Scholarship Home Program.

“Last year we were able to provide $1,000 per student. The ones that have applied were hoping to do the same thing next year,” said Perrett.

It goes to students at Haney’s Vocational Tech Programs, specifically for those going into the construction industry, no matter their age.

“We give back to the community through supporting the construction industry,” said Perrett.

Another portion of the proceeds will go to buying a lot for future scholarship homes.

“It is vital we are plugged into the community so we can educate community members on the construction industry,” said Perrett.

The BBIA has been building scholarship homes for many years.

“About 20 years. So over those 20 years we have bought and sold those and put that money back into scholarships for the community,” said Perrett.

For the builders of this year’s scholarship home, it is their very first one.

“I’ve seen all the good things that come out of this and being able to help out the community and more importantly getting the education and the stuff for our community to help build back up our trade or whatever because it has been severely declining over the years so that’s our end goal for this,” said Robert Yances, one of the Owners of IntelliChoice Builders.

The house has just a few more months to go before it is ready to be listed.

“They said there thinking somewhere between $375,000 but the actual price has not been set yet,” said Yances.

Constructing a future for the next generation of construction workers.

