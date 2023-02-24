Best of the best in PCB business highlighted at Beach Chamber Awards

Beach Chamber Event
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual awards dinner Thursday night.

Business and community leaders met for a night of food and recognition at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort.

Former News Channel 7 Today anchor Paris Janos emceed the event.

“Last year was an incredible year this year is building up to even better be going to grow we have over 1,500 members and the business community is really happy to be here. They’re happy to be together I think it is going to be great year for all of us,” said Kristopher McLane, the Chamber President.

Here’s a list of the winners:

Business Excellence- Chuck Taylor

Ambassador of the Year- Randy Baxter

Young Professional- Aubrey Haskell

