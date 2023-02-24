Check your Friday and Weekend Forecasts here

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a foggy start with quite a bit of cloud cover streaming overhead as well. However, no rain is showing up on radar, and we may only be able to squeeze out an isolated less than 10% chance for a sprinkle. Some of the fog may be heavy and misty at times.

We’re off to a rather soupy feel as well with temperatures and dew points starting out in the 70s. Dress comfortably for a warm and humid day ahead.

The fog only gradually lifts out through about 9 or 10am. But it will reinforce the mainly cloudy skies we’ll see through the midday. In fact, we’ll be lucky if we can break some of the clouds in the afternoon to get a little peek-a-boo sun.

Despite the mainly cloudy skies after the fog, we’ll still warm into the upper 70s on the coast to mid 80s inland. The fog will start to redevelop into the late afternoon or early evening along the coast and will become widespread overnight tonight again.

It’ll be a similar start to our Saturday with the fog and clouds. However, the afternoon has a slightly better chance at seeing some peeks of sunshine.

We’ll get a better chance at breaking up the clouds after another foggy morning on Sunday. Sunday afternoon should turn mostly to partly sunny.

Temperatures will be warm this weekend as our ridge of high pressure strengthens over the Southeast. Highs continue to push the mid 80s inland, near record territory, to upper 70s on the coast throughout the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, a foggy morning turns mainly cloudy through much of the day. Highs today reach the mid 70s on the beaches, to upper 70s around the bays, to mid 80s away from the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar setup for Saturday and Sunday with skies turning partly cloudy Saturday afternoon to mostly sunny after the fog Sunday afternoon.

