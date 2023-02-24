Chipley’s Michael Green Signs with Huntingdon College

By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coach Buchanan overseeing today the signing of Michael Green. He inked a deal with with Huntingdon College, a Division Three program in Montgomery, Alabama.

Michael a 6-2, 220 pound outside linebacker and tight end for the Tigers the past few seasons. As a senior he racked up 49 tackles with 8 sacks. Also caught 3 balls this past season.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Inmate found dead at FCI Marianna
Single vehicle fatality in Okaloosa County
Crash in Okaloosa leaves driver dead
A Wednesday morning crash caused delays in PCB.
Roads now open after rollover crash in Panama City Beach
FunLand Reopens for 2023 Season
FunLand Opens for 2023 Season
Dog Shot in Parker
Parker woman speaks out after her dog was shot and killed in backyard

Latest News

Saturday Showdown for the Panhandle Championship
Area Scores and Highlights from Wednesday, February 22nd
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 21st
Student Athlete of the Week
Conner Roberts is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week