Chipley’s Michael Green Signs with Huntingdon College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coach Buchanan overseeing today the signing of Michael Green. He inked a deal with with Huntingdon College, a Division Three program in Montgomery, Alabama.

Michael a 6-2, 220 pound outside linebacker and tight end for the Tigers the past few seasons. As a senior he racked up 49 tackles with 8 sacks. Also caught 3 balls this past season.

