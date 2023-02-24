Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb

Rick and Carol Pevey are planning to open the Hub City Silos next month.
By Brittany Michaleson and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A couple in Texas is bringing a new type of Airbnb to Lubbock, after converting six grain silos into a neighborhood of miniature homes.

“I just have always kind of loved grain silos. I’m quirky like that a little bit. So, I kind of like the not-so-ordinary things,” Carol Pevey told KCBD.

Her husband was hesitant when she first approached him with the idea of turning silos into Lubbock’s newest boutique Airbnb. But after a year of convincing and hard work, they are almost ready.

“We’re just super excited. It’s unique to Lubbock. We just really want a family-friendly place that people can come out and just kind of unwind, get away from the crazy world,” Carol Pevey said.

The largest silo, named ‘The Watson,’ came from a friend of Rick Pevey’s in Ralls, where he is originally from.

Once an operating grain bin, it’s now complete with a large living room, dining area, microwave, minifridge and large bathroom.

There’s also a loft with a second floor for the king bed and a covered balcony outside.

“The sunsets out here are gorgeous ... you just can’t beat them,” Rick Pevey said.

Carol Pevey found the five other silos on Facebook from Oklahoma. They’re meant for couples, with a queen bed, TV, bathroom, microwave and minifridge.

The smaller silos are each named after a grandchild.

“They all know which one is their silo, and they want to know when they can come stay in them, so they’re very excited,” she said.

The Peveys wanted to fill the silos with furniture and antiques from the South Plains. Some pieces have a rich history, like a 1930′s bathtub in the main bathroom.

They said they hope people will rent the whole place out for vacations, staycations, family reunions or bridal parties for a wedding.

People can also rent one or two silos and make some friends. They plan to have games, animals, roping dummies and a firepit for entertainment.

“Think kind of like a campground. When you go camping, you kind of get to know the people you’re around. And that’s kind of what we want to have going on out here,” Carol Pevey said.

Later, the couple hopes to add a putting green near the silos and another Airbnb renovated from a boxcar.

The Hub City Silos grand opening is March 12. After that, they will have their own website and can be found on Airbnb.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

