D-BAT indoor training facility officially coming to Frank Brown Park

D-Bat works to train players of all levels, with more than 100 facilities nationwide.
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Little leaguers to the pros will have a new place to train in Panama City Beach.

D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academics has been working on bringing a facility to Frank Brown Park, making an official proposal to the city in April.

D-Bat works to train players of all levels, with more than 100 facilities nationwide.

As of Thursday, officials agreed. They leased a portion of land to RHR Ventures to give players a place to train year-round.

”If you’ve been in Florida very long, you know in the summertime we get a lot of rain showers and then everybody has to abandon the parks, they don’t have any place to work out train. D-Bat will give them a 20,000 square-foot indoor facility to be able to train when it’s raining or shining,” Russell Ramey, the President of RHR Ventures, said.

No word on when construction will begin. But D-Bat representatives said it should take about a year to finish it.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single vehicle fatality in Okaloosa County
Crash in Okaloosa leaves driver dead
A Wednesday morning crash caused delays in PCB.
Roads now open after rollover crash in Panama City Beach
FunLand Reopens for 2023 Season
FunLand Opens for 2023 Season
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
Dog Shot in Parker
Parker woman speaks out after her dog was shot and killed in backyard

Latest News

Warm and humid weather continues w/very little rain.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Warm and humid weather continues w/very little rain.
Thursday Evening Forecast
New 30A Hotel Opens
GCSC New President Search