D-BAT indoor training facility officially coming to Frank Brown Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Little leaguers to the pros will have a new place to train in Panama City Beach.

D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academics has been working on bringing a facility to Frank Brown Park, making an official proposal to the city in April.

D-Bat works to train players of all levels, with more than 100 facilities nationwide.

As of Thursday, officials agreed. They leased a portion of land to RHR Ventures to give players a place to train year-round.

”If you’ve been in Florida very long, you know in the summertime we get a lot of rain showers and then everybody has to abandon the parks, they don’t have any place to work out train. D-Bat will give them a 20,000 square-foot indoor facility to be able to train when it’s raining or shining,” Russell Ramey, the President of RHR Ventures, said.

No word on when construction will begin. But D-Bat representatives said it should take about a year to finish it.

